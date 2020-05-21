Ammar Campa-Najjar on his campaign against Darrell Issa in the 50th Congressional District race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has approved San Diego County to move further into stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan, allowing for modified in-store retail shopping and in-restaurant dining.

50th Congressional District candidate, Ammar Campa-Najjar, has been a supporter of reopening local businesses explaining, “the more businesses we allow to responsibly open the less of a fiscal drain it will be on taxpayers, the government, and local businesses that no amount of stimulus can bring back if they are forced to remain closed.”

Campa-Najjar discusses the reopening plans, and his campaign against Darrell Issa for the 50th Congressional District seat on Good Morning San Diego with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

Live interview this morning with @KUSINews from home! We discussed San Diego’s plans to safely reopen restaurants and retailers for limited in-store shopping and dinning in. A big step for San Diego County, and a sign of hope for #CA50 businesses. pic.twitter.com/PIJkXxWV7w — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) May 21, 2020