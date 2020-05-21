Ammar Campa-Najjar on his campaign against Darrell Issa in the 50th Congressional District race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has approved San Diego County to move further into stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan, allowing for modified in-store retail shopping and in-restaurant dining.
50th Congressional District candidate, Ammar Campa-Najjar, has been a supporter of reopening local businesses explaining, “the more businesses we allow to responsibly open the less of a fiscal drain it will be on taxpayers, the government, and local businesses that no amount of stimulus can bring back if they are forced to remain closed.”
Campa-Najjar discusses the reopening plans, and his campaign against Darrell Issa for the 50th Congressional District seat on Good Morning San Diego with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.