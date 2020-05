Ammar Campa-Najjar on reopening San Diego County responsibly

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congressional District 50 Candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the reopening of our county, the importance of getting small businesses running again and getting people back to work in safe and responsible way.

Recently Campa-Najjar visited Hilliker’s Ranch in Lakeside and the Temecula Valley Hospital to deliver food from La Choza Peruvian & Mexican Food.