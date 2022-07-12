Ammar Campa-Najjar prepares for the Midterm Elections with the Chula Vista Mayor position in sight

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the Midterm Elections just a few months away eyes are focused on the Chula Vista Mayoral Race.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, Candidate for the Chula Vista Mayoral Race, says that if he is elected he will focus on creating jobs, industries, and job opportunities.

Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his campaign and how he is preparing for the elections.