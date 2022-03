Ammar Campa Najjar runs for Chula Vista mayor

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Ammar Campa Najjar is a small business owner and previous Obama White House official running for the mayoral seat of his hometown, Chula Vista.

He comes from a long line of Chula Vistans, being a third-generation resident and the first Latino-Arab American to ever hold elective office in the United States if he wins.

Najjar joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his mayoral run.