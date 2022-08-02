Ammar Campa-Najjar says if elected he will focus on creating new jobs, industries, and house options in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Midterm Elections are just a few months away and eyes are focused on the Chula Vista Mayoral Race.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Ammar Campa-Najjar, Candidate for Chula Vista Mayor, about new developments to his campaign.

Ammar wants to bring a university or UCSD extension to East Chula Vista’s Innovation District to create a pipeline of new industries and provide research and tech jobs to lead in a changing world.