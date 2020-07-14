Ammar Campa-Najjar wants bars to team up with restaurants for more outdoor dining





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the coronavirus swept California with renewed ferocity, the governor once again closed bars, inside dining and, for much of the state, gyms, indoor church services and hair and nail salons in an effort to prevent COVID-19 cases from swamping hospitals.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a sweeping set of closures on Monday as the state recorded more than 329,000 cases and deaths topped 7,000. Hospitalizations have surged by 28% in the past two weeks, including a 20% increase in patients requiring intensive care.

Democratic candidate for the 50th congressional district, Ammar Campa-Najjar, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how new closures are impacting businesses.

Campa-Najjar recently said in a tweet, “not sure I agree with “bars must close all operations. Need to hear more. What about bars partnering with nearby restaurants to provide food outdoors safely? Those bars are basically an overflow space for restaurants who have limited outdoor space. Seems punitive.”

The congressional candidate also said “Sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsome to clarify if bars must close all operations includes those partnered with nearby restaurants to provide outdoor seating to customers who are eating and drinking?”

