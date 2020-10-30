Ammar Campa-Najjar’s dash to the finish line in 50th congressional district race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are just a few days until the November election and one race on the ballot is for the 50th congressional district.

Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar is running against Republican candidate Darrell Issa to win the seat once held by Duncan D. Hunter.

Ammar Campa-Najjar is one of the candidates vying for the seat. Campa-Najjar joined Good Morning San Diego to explain how the campaign is going and what’s the plan for the next couple of days.

