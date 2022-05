Ammar Campa-Najjar’s race for Chula Vista Mayor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar is running for mayor of Chula Vista on a campaign of creating new industries, jobs, housing, opportunities, and increase revenue to invest in roads, public safety, schools, and small business grants.

Campa-Najjar himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of his run.