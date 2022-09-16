Amps & Ales in Downtown Chula Vista offers unlimited tastings of over 40 breweries

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Local and International brews, bites, and beats meet at this year’s Amps & Ales in the heart of Downtown Chula Vista on Saturday, September 17th.

Previously held at Memorial Park, this is the first year attendees will be able to stroll along Third Avenue while enjoying unlimited tastings of over 40 local an international breweries, two music stages and a variety of local food vendors.

Downtown Chula Vista Association District Manager, Dominic Li Mandri, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to preview this year’s event.