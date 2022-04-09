AMR certified technicians will provide free safety checks at National City Library





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three out of four child safety seats are not installed properly, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

To try and help these numbers, American Medical Response will be hosting a free car seat check for the community on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the National City Public Library.

Claudia Rempel, Operations Manager at AMR, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.