Amy Reichert campaigning to replace Nathan Fletcher as San Diego County Supervisor of District 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is running to replace Nathan Fletcher and assume the role of San Diego County’s Supervisor of District 4.

Reichert joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her plans for District 4, should she win the election.

Reichert plans to tackle homelessness and affordable housing in San Diego County, which was recently announced as the least affordable California city to live in.

The primary election for District 4 takes place on June 7 and the general election takes place on November 8.

Reichert will be running against incumbent Nathan Fletcher and Sidiqa Hooker.