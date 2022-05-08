Amy Reichert campaigning to unseat Nathan Fletcher as District 4’s county supervisor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people are vying for the county supervisor position of District 4 — and one of those candidates is Amy Reichert, who fought for the reopening of schools and businesses during pandemic closures.

Candidate for county supervisor of District 4, Amy Reichert, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” on Mother’s Day to discuss her campaign.

The election takes place on June 7.

The two with the most votes will advance to the Nov. 8 runoff.