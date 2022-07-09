Amy Reichert, County Supervisor District 4 Candidate, continues on to the Midterms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert, Candidate for County Supervisor District 4, made the top 2 and will continue on to the November elections against Nathan Fletcher.

After the Primary, Congressman Darrell Issa’s endorsed Reichert.

She is going to continue knocking on doors, going to community events, and listening to the community, in order to prove her loyalty to her potential district.

She wants to focus on crime, cost of living, cleaning up San Diego, and getting the homeless of the streets.

Amy Reichert, Candidate for County Supervisor District 4, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss her candidacy and what she plan on doing to get ready for November.