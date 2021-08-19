Amy Reichert discusses Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 120 people addressed the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, including Amy Reichert, Co-Founder of the group “ReOpen San Diego.”

Reichert joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the meeting.

Reichert herself also spoke at the Supervisor’s meeting and noted San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher’s discomfort.

“Nathan, if you’re not used to democracy in action, or if you don’t like democracy, then you need to resign,” Reichert said.

Re-Open San Diego co-organizer Amy Reichert delivers speech to @SanDiegoCounty Board of Supervisors. "I actually work for a big corporation, and my CEO has a message for you, he's not going to do it. Go pound sand @NathanFletcher." More info: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/63VmUWWfAK — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 17, 2021