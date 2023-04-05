Amy Reichert joins calls for Nathan Fletcher’s immediate resignation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond became the first Board member to call for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s immediate resignation.

The call for Fletcher’s immediate resignation comes after Fletcher announced he would resign after his medical treatment, on May 15, 2023.

The issues Desmond and many others are raising about Fletcher waiting until May 15 to resign include a waste of taxpayer dollars, and leaving District 4 unrepresented as he is unable to work from rehab.

Desmond detailed all his concerns in a video, you can watch here.

Furthermore, the County of San Diego has supplied KUSI with official documents showing that Nathan Fletcher’s personal, armed security detail cost taxpayers nearly $2 million.

The co-founder of Re-Open San Diego, Amy Reichert, campaigned against Fletcher in the last election, but was defeated.

Reichert joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina on Good Evening San Diego to join Desmond in his call for Fletcher’s immediate resignation.

Reichert wants the current Board of Supervisors to allow the people of District 4 “truly be representative of the people of San Diego.”

On February 22 I tweeted

“his political implosion is inevitable.” Everyone knew but they were afraid of him. I was never afraid of him or the name calling. Others knew but chose to protect their political party and power over protecting women. Always, always, always chose… https://t.co/VWEt7sbPOx — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) April 4, 2023