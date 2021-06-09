Amy Reichert on Cal/OSHA’s continued mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Cal/OSHA Board voted to continue the mask mandate for California businesses past the June 15 reopening date, much to the chagrin of Californians who can’t stand wearing a mask for one second longer.

One such Californian is Amy Reichert, Co-Organizer of ReOpen San Diego, who joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the board’s vote and her recent op-ed, titled, “Life in Hotel California: Segregation & Discrimination Legalized by Cal/OSHA.”

Cal/OSHA has voted that all workers must continue to wear masks, even if one employee is not vaccinated.

Reichert expressed that the board’s vote is allowing the segregation of vaccinated and unvaccinated employees.

She encouraged all to email oshsb@dir.ca.gov with feedback.

Cal/OSHA has changed their meeting date from June 17 to June 9 at 5 p.m.