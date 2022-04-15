Amy Reichert on upcoming race against Nathan Fletcher for district supervisor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The primary election for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will take place this June, and people have begun announcing their candidacy.

Chair Nathan Fletcher, who represents District 4, will be running for re-election in the face of growing opposition that have come together through community led groups.

Three people are vying for the County Supervisor Position in District Four!

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Theresa Sardina talked with Amy Reichert about her campaign priorities.