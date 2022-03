Amy Reichert on upcoming race against Nathan Fletcher for district supervisor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert, candidate for County Supervisor District 4, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her campaign for the position against incumbent Nathan Fletcher.

“If I’m elected County Board of Supervisors, not only am I not going to raise taxes, I would eliminate the gas tax for the county,” stated Reichert.