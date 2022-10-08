Amy Reichert running against Nathan Fletcher for County Supervisor District 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is running for County Supervisor (District 4) in the 2022 Midterm elections.

The main issue she is focusing on is homelessness and the mishandling of the public health crisis by the County of San Diego.

“As a mom, I’ve watched local county politicians and county public health officials shut down playgrounds, beaches, and trails. At the same time, these politicians closed schools, churches, and destroyed small businesses as the San Diego County government raked in 100s of millions of dollars.”

Reichart joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss her plans for San Diego and how she feels her election could benefit the county.

Website: https://amyforsandiego.com/