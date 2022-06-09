Amy Reichert secures nomination for Supervisor, continues uphill fight to replace Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Co-founder of the community group ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert, is officially the Republican candidate who will face off with incumbent, Chair Nathan Fletcher, in the race to represent San Diego County’s District 4.

Fletcher easily won the primary, but Reichert secured second place, and an official spot on the ballot in the November election.

Reichert plans to campaign on Fletcher’s support for the failed lockdown policies that destroyed businesses, and led to a drastic increase in mental health problems.

Reichert discussed her campaign plans and the results of the primary election with KUSI’s Teresa Sardina on Good Evening San Diego.