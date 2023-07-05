Amy Reichert vows to bring change to San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican Amy Reichert is making her second run for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Last year, Reichert lost the general election race to Democrat Nathan Fletcher, who has since resigned from his position after allegations of sexual harassment by an MTS employee, an organization he chaired.

Reichert is a licensed private investigator, small business owner and supports people in drug and alcohol recovery as a leader in Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step program.

She grew up in San Diego, and now lives in La Mesa with her husband and two sons.

Since Fletcher resigned, a special election will be held in August to fill the vacant District 4 seat.

Reichert is campaigning against three Democrats, Monica Montgomery-Steppe, Janessa Goldbeck and Paul McQuigg.

Reichert discussed her campaign with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego as she explained why she is the only candidate who will bring change to the Board.