An inside look at the San Diego Police Department K-9 training facility

MT. HOPE (KUSI)- The San Diego Police Department has 36 Police Service Dogs who are trained to help keep our officers and community safe. Their efforts save lives and create a situation that is so directed to “de-escalation” of challenging and life threating situations so prevalent in the City and County. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at the SDPD Canine Training Facility and she spoke with Lieutenant Chris Tivanian, K9 Unit Commanding Officer about the different breed of dogs they use, how they train the dogs, and what the dogs role is when they’re on duty.

The SDPD Canine handlers gave a demonstration of agility and obedience drills, a canine jumping in and out of a car window, and a visit to the K9 Memorial. They also had a Mobile Odor Detection canine demonstrate how it can detect explosives.

The San Diego Police Foundation has funded every police service dog that has served with SDPD since 2013. On October 19, 2021 the SDPD Foundation will hold a special event for a special K9. For the first time ever, SDPD will be awarding the prestigious Purple Heart award to police service dog Titan, who was injured in the line of duty earlier this year. Funds raised at the event will support the funding of police dogs and the needs of the K9 Unit, as well as other funding priorities to propel the mission of the San Diego Police Foundation and create a safer San Diego.

To help make a difference and contribute to the heroic work, visit: https://www.classy.org/give/346786/#!/donation/checkout