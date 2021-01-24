An Oceanside vaccination center opens on Sunday





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Starting Sunday, Jan. 24, a new County-run COVID-19 vaccination site will be offering vaccines to health care professionals and people 65 years and older in Oceanside.

The walk-up clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the North Coastal Live Well Center, 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd. in Oceanside.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new vaccine location in North County.

Appointments are required and 500 vaccine doses will be available daily.

You can register starting tomorrow at, www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com