Analyzing the California gubernatorial race with John Dadian

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The recall election is Sept. 14 and just this past week, another two people have announced they are hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Will these candidates be able to fast-track their campaigns enough to win the seat?

Political expert John Dadian joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the candidates’ chances of winning the recall election.

With over 70 candidates now, they will have to show how they will do a better job than the current governor and every single one of the other candidates, Dadian said, emphasizing the difficulty of this task.