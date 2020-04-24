Analyzing the constitutionality of charging someone for organizing the ‘Freedom Rally” to peacefully protest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last weekend, hundreds of people participated in a ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest the government’s stay-at-home orders.

And Wednesday, KUSI reported the woman who organized the downtown ‘Freedom Rally’ is facing arrest and possible misdemeanor charges that could result in 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The woman, Naomi Israel, says she is just exercising her First Amendment right to protest. Thursday morning, we spoke with Israel and her attorney, Mark Meuser, live on Good Morning San Diego about the incident.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton spoke with KUSI News on the phone about the incident, and why he believes charging Israel is in violation of her First Amendment rights.