Analyzing the impact of San Diego’s eviction moratorium on landlords

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council recently voted to extend the city’s moratorium on commercial and residential evictions until the end of September amid high unemployment rates during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium that was slated to expire Wednesday will be extended to Sept. 30 as a result of the council’s vote. Council members Georgette Gomez, Monica Montgomery, Jennifer Campbell, Chris Ward and Vivian Moreno voted in favor, while Barbara Bry, Mark Kersey, Scott Sherman and Chris Cate voted no.

The moratorium prohibits landlords from evicting renters and small businesses that are unable to cover their rent or lease payments due to financial hardship brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the moratorium, renters and small businesses cannot be evicted if they notify their landlord in writing, on or before the day the rent is due, that they are unable to pay. They have one week after notification to provide proof that their financial hardship is related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Landlords and tenants are encouraged to work out a payment plan on their own.

Owner of Coronado Island Realty, Dave Gillingham, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the impact the moratorium has on owners and landlords.