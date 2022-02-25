Analyzing the rumors about Ukraine’s pilot dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Devastating images and videos from Ukraine are being shared by millions on various social media platforms, documenting the Russian’s attack on the country.

One specific video/photo has led to a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot to be dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv.”

The story is not confirmed by any official sources, but the “Ghost of Kyiv” is said to be already credited with shooting down six Russian planes, and his story is trending on Twitter.

KUSI Aviation Expert, Former Navy Combat Pilot Brian “Sunshine” Sinclair, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the swirling rumors of the “Ghost of Kyiv.”

Sinclair has no knowledge or ability to confirm if the rumors are true, but he says the alleged accomplishments are definitely possible, and at the very least, hopes it’s real. Sinclair explained that the legend of the “Ghost of Kyiv” can serve as “motivation for the underdog Ukrainians.”

Rumors from the Ukraine frontline calling a fighter pilot the “Ghost of Kyiv” alleges he has downed 6 Russian jets already. THIS. HITS. HARD. 🇺🇦💥🇺🇦#GhostOfKyiv #UkraineInvasion pic.twitter.com/mlghVIySVB — Scott McClellan (@DSM4USA) February 25, 2022