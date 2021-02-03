Analyzing the state’s governor’s race in a Newsom recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ex-San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced bid to unseat California Governor Newsom.

Faulconer spoke at a closed public elementary school in Los Angeles, across the street from a private school that remains open, decrying California’s failed leadership and stressing the importance of getting kids back in school.

“Governor Newsom has botched the basics during this crisis. Millions of our public school children are being left behind. He’s unable to give unemployment to Californians while racking up $31 billion in fraud,” Faulconer said. “And our great state is one of the slowest at distributing life-saving vaccines. His continuous failures are an immediate hazard to the state of California, and he must be replaced.”

Faulconer, a Republican, became mayor of Democratic-leaning San Diego in 2014 through a special election after the resignation of Democrat Bob Filner surrounding sexual harassment allegations. In 2016, Faulconer won re-election by almost 60%.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson graced KUSI with discussion on Faulconer’s chances and the procedure of unseating the current governor.