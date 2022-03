Analyzing the Ukrainian Air War – Fighter Planes and Pilots with Brian ‘Sunshine’ Sinclair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It has been a month since the Russians first invaded Ukraine, and many reports say the Ukrainian’s are fighting harder than Putin expected.

Former Naval Aviator Brian “Sunshine” Sinclair has been routinely appearing on KUSI News to explain what is going on in Ukraine, and was back to explain the Ukrainian Air War, one month since the fighting began.