Analyzing Trump’s lawsuit against big tech

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former President Donald Trump has filed a class-action lawsuit against big tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube.

He claims that he and other GOP members were unfairly censored by the social media sites.

KUSI Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of this lawsuit.

The critical issue here, Eaton explained, is whether these private companies can be held subject to the same kind of constitutional analysis some would apply to government actors, Eaton said.