Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion.

The Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers in the top of the ninth off Liam Hendriks as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.

There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge in front of the crowd of 7,832.