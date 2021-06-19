Andre Evans discusses San Diego’s rental growth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s rental market is on the rise.

Investor and motivational speaker, Andre Michael Evans, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the growing rental market.

The average rent in San Diego is $2,068, according to Evans.

The city is continuing to fail at building enough homes to keep pace with its rate of population growth, reaching historically low inventory levels.

For renters, San Diego has ranked the sixth most popular relocation.

Fortunately for the city, the diverse student market and military feeds San Diego’s rental market as it is not as reliant on tourism as other coastal towns.