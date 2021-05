Andre Reed Celebrity Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club

Pro Football Hall of Fame Andre Reed Celebrity Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club had a plethora of players on the course playing for a great cause. Reed’s foundation raising hope for kids. Players included and giving back were additional, Hall of Fame players that have a nice gold jacket in there closet were former Lincoln High School standout Terrell Davis and former SDSU star running back Marshall Faulk.