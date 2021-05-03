Andre Reed to host ‘Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta’ to benefit the Reed 83 Foundation

Kacey McKinnon,
Posted:

Kacey McKinnon

FAIRBANKS RANCH (KUSI)-

Andre Reed’s “Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta” was held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Benefiting the “Read with Reed 83” Literacy Initiatives/ Reading Rooms in Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) nationwide, including San Diego.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Andre Reed about the 5th annual golf tournament he hosts and he tells us how important it is to provide tools to help children in the community.

The golf format is a fun and unique Scramble Match Play with either a Hall of Famer, Professional Athlete or Celebrity in each foursome.  There will be great on-course contests, a calcutta, and silent auction.

All net proceeds go to the Reed 83 Foundation, which helps underprivilged kids read at least 30 minutes per day by providing them an environment and resources to do so.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon also participated in the ScrewBall putting contest.

 

Celebrities who attended the Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta:

Andre Reed HOF 

Quentin Jammer , NFL 

Charlie Joiner , NFL HOF

Garry Templeton, MLB 

Hank Bauer, NFL 

Dermontti Dawson , NFL HOF

Mike Haynes , NFL HOF 

Jermaine Dye, MLB HOF

Olden Polynice, NBA 

Marshall Faulk, NFL HOF

Terrell Davis, NFL HOF 

Willie Buchanon, NFL 

Miles McPherson, Pastor /NFL 

Lance Moore , NFL 

Chris Hale, NFL 

Nick Barnett, NFL  

Tyrell Williams, Current Lions

Marcus Williams, Current Saint

Harrison Phillips, Current Bills

Dezmon Patmon, Current Colts  

Akili Smith, NFL 

Jeremy Roenick , NHL 

Miles Doughtery , Musician  

David Justice, MLB

Greg Scott, winner of NBC’s Songland

Brett Boone , MLB

Jagger Eaton, Olympic Skate 

Colombus Short, actor

Patrick Warburton, actor

Jeff Garcia, NFL 

Austin Keen , pro wake boarder 

Mike Pyle , HGTV 

Cory Littleton, Raiders 

Jackson Michie, Big brother winner 

Donovan Carter 

Warren Moon  

Willie Gault

Jeff Garcia 

Mark Loretta

Jud Buechler

Categories: Good Morning San Diego