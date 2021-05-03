Andre Reed to host ‘Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta’ to benefit the Reed 83 Foundation
FAIRBANKS RANCH (KUSI)-
Andre Reed’s “Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta” was held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Benefiting the “Read with Reed 83” Literacy Initiatives/ Reading Rooms in Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) nationwide, including San Diego.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Andre Reed about the 5th annual golf tournament he hosts and he tells us how important it is to provide tools to help children in the community.
The golf format is a fun and unique Scramble Match Play with either a Hall of Famer, Professional Athlete or Celebrity in each foursome. There will be great on-course contests, a calcutta, and silent auction.
All net proceeds go to the Reed 83 Foundation, which helps underprivilged kids read at least 30 minutes per day by providing them an environment and resources to do so.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon also participated in the ScrewBall putting contest.
Celebrities who attended the Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta:
Andre Reed HOF
Quentin Jammer , NFL
Charlie Joiner , NFL HOF
Garry Templeton, MLB
Hank Bauer, NFL
Dermontti Dawson , NFL HOF
Mike Haynes , NFL HOF
Jermaine Dye, MLB HOF
Olden Polynice, NBA
Marshall Faulk, NFL HOF
Terrell Davis, NFL HOF
Willie Buchanon, NFL
Miles McPherson, Pastor /NFL
Lance Moore , NFL
Chris Hale, NFL
Nick Barnett, NFL
Tyrell Williams, Current Lions
Marcus Williams, Current Saint
Harrison Phillips, Current Bills
Dezmon Patmon, Current Colts
Akili Smith, NFL
Jeremy Roenick , NHL
Miles Doughtery , Musician
David Justice, MLB
Greg Scott, winner of NBC’s Songland
Brett Boone , MLB
Jagger Eaton, Olympic Skate
Colombus Short, actor
Patrick Warburton, actor
Jeff Garcia, NFL
Austin Keen , pro wake boarder
Mike Pyle , HGTV
Cory Littleton, Raiders
Jackson Michie, Big brother winner
Donovan Carter
Warren Moon
Willie Gault
Jeff Garcia
Mark Loretta
Jud Buechler