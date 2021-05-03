Andre Reed to host ‘Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta’ to benefit the Reed 83 Foundation

Andre Reed’s “Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta” was held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Benefiting the “Read with Reed 83” Literacy Initiatives/ Reading Rooms in Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) nationwide, including San Diego.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Andre Reed about the 5th annual golf tournament he hosts and he tells us how important it is to provide tools to help children in the community.

The golf format is a fun and unique Scramble Match Play with either a Hall of Famer, Professional Athlete or Celebrity in each foursome. There will be great on-course contests, a calcutta, and silent auction.

All net proceeds go to the Reed 83 Foundation, which helps underprivilged kids read at least 30 minutes per day by providing them an environment and resources to do so.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon also participated in the ScrewBall putting contest.

Celebrities who attended the Christmas De Mayo Golf Fiesta:

Andre Reed HOF

Quentin Jammer , NFL

Charlie Joiner , NFL HOF

Garry Templeton, MLB

Hank Bauer, NFL

Dermontti Dawson , NFL HOF

Mike Haynes , NFL HOF

Jermaine Dye, MLB HOF

Olden Polynice, NBA

Marshall Faulk, NFL HOF

Terrell Davis, NFL HOF

Willie Buchanon, NFL

Miles McPherson, Pastor /NFL

Lance Moore , NFL

Chris Hale, NFL

Nick Barnett, NFL

Tyrell Williams, Current Lions

Marcus Williams, Current Saint

Harrison Phillips, Current Bills

Dezmon Patmon, Current Colts

Akili Smith, NFL

Jeremy Roenick , NHL

Miles Doughtery , Musician

David Justice, MLB

Greg Scott, winner of NBC’s Songland

Brett Boone , MLB

Jagger Eaton, Olympic Skate

Colombus Short, actor

Patrick Warburton, actor

Jeff Garcia, NFL

Austin Keen , pro wake boarder

Mike Pyle , HGTV

Cory Littleton, Raiders

Jackson Michie, Big brother winner

Donovan Carter

Warren Moon

Willie Gault

Jeff Garcia

Mark Loretta

Jud Buechler