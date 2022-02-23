Andy Lack breaks down the controversy surrounding PGA legend Phil Mickelson and the Saudi Tour

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pro golfer Phil Mickelson faces backlash for comments about Saudi-backed golf league.

Mickelson apologized for the comments he made “supporting” a Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour, costing him one of his biggest sponsors.

He claims that the comments he said were taken out of context. “I’m deeply sorry for my choice of words,” Mickelson in a statement on social media. “I apologize for anything I said that was taken out of context.”

“The specific people I have worked with are visionaries and have only been supportive,” he said. “My intent was never to hurt anyone and I’m so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted.”

On Good Morning San Diego Andy Lack, host of Inside Golf Podcast, broke down the controversy surround Phil Mickelson’s comments on the Saudi Tour.