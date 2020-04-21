“Angels Will Help” to help allow neighbors helping one another.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Poway Mayor Steve Vaus is joining us this morning to talk about his new program called “Angels Will Help” to help facilitate neighbors helping one another.

Vaus launched a website to facilitate neighbors helping neighbors www.AngelsWillHelp.com.

The program works by downloading the Angels Will Help neighbor form, print it, fill it out, and leave it on the doorstep of your neighbors’ homes to let them know you are willing to assist during the COVID-19 crisis.