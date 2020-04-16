Angels will Help website launched to facilitate neighbors helping neighbors





POWAY (KUSI) – You don’t have to look far to find people who need a helping hand during this pandemic.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined Good Morning San Diego this to talk about his new program called “Angels Will Help” to help facilitate neighbors helping one another.

“Seniors, others with underlying conditions, single-parent households, for many folks getting to the store, post office, pharmacy, even running the simplest of errands isn’t wise or, in some cases, possible,” sand Vaus.

Download the Angels Will Help neighbor form, print it, fill it out, and leave it on the doorstep of your neighbors’ homes to let them know you are willing to assist during the COVID-19 crisis.

www.AngelsWillHelp.com