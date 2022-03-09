Animal Bond Academy helps organizations helping animals get recognition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The non-profit, Animal Bond Academy, wants to make sure the organizations helping animals get the recognition they deserve.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the Animal Bond Academy, to bond with some animals and tell you how you can get involved.

Zovargo is an education and conservation focused organization in Santee. They feature animal ambassadors like reptiles, giant rabbits, scorpions, hissing cockroaches, tarantulas, a bengal cat and more.