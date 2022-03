Animal Pad recues dogs from Mexico to rehabilitate them and find them fosters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Animal Pad in La Mesa goes down to Mexico to look for stray, homeless dogs that need love. They bring them back to La Mesa to give them medical treatment and then look for foster or even forever homes for these dogs.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Animal Pad in La Mesa to talk about how you can help these strays and become a foster.