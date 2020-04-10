Animal refuge Wild Wonders struggling during COVID pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -North County animal refuge Wild Wonders said they are struggling to support its staff that are essential to take care of their animals.

Wild Wonders Executive Director, Jackie Navarro, talked to Good Morning San Diego to share some ways that people can help the organization during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you want to experience one of their Education Programs while you’re at home the organization can host an exclusive live video virtual safari or you can watch a recording of one of our programs.