Animal rights group sues city over OB Pier reconstruction





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego Animal Rights Group has filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego.

They claim the Ocean Beach Pier Replacement Project could violate the California Environmental Quality Act- known as CEQA.

The lawsuit was filed by the “Animal Protection and Rescue League.”

KUSI Dan Plante went live from the OB Pier with reactions to this lawsuit.