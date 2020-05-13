Animal sanctuary Lions, Tigers and Bears asks for donations amid pandemic





ALPINE (KUSI) – A non-profit, Lions, Tigers & Bears located in Alpine has shut down their sanctuary to the public. The Big Cat rescue, Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary has 64 rescued animals from all around the country.

Forty percent of the revenue comes from people visiting the sanctuary and interacting face-to-face with the exotic animals. However, the pandemic has put that number to a halt. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the facility founded in 2003 on Good Morning San Diego and Bobbi Brink went into detail on how her business is coping during the pandemic.

Lions, Tigers & Bears, oh my!! The non-profit is in need of donations to continue saving the lives of the exotic animals they rescue. Oh, and this is Maverick the tiger! 🐅 https://t.co/PRMNaoGpHA @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/IAb8zddHmi — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 13, 2020

Bobbi Brink says, “As a non-profit, we really rely on people coming to the facility and donations. We couldn’t save the lives of the big cats without the communities support. We are asking for a minimum of a $20 donation when you visit our website.”

They have gone virtual through the pandemic and post live feed of the animals on our Facebook and Instagram page.Their next step in business is to allow single families to visit for a behind the scenes tour of the sanctuary.