Animal thriller book to benefit the SD Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new book called “Animal,” written by local Author and Humanitarian Dr. Munish Batra. Dr. Batra has done many humanitarian efforts throughout the world and loves to help other people.

He especially loves animals and wrote a thriller story on the cruelty of animals and how to bring justice to those who kill, harm or torture animals.

Dr. Batra joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the book.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the San Diego Humane Society.