Animals for Armed Forces is sponsoring adoptions through the weekend with the Helen Woodward Animal Center





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Blizzard with the Helen Woodward Animal Center was featured on KUSI in hopes to be adopted soon.

Blizzard was hit by a car and abandoned in the Texas ice storm in February. When he was found he had to have surgery to remove his back leg from the accident. But that doesn’t stop him from being a fun-loving, active dog.

This weekend the Helen Woodward Animal Center is partnering with Animals for Armed Forces and they are doing same-day adoptions.

For more information on Blizzard and the Animal Center you can check out their website: https://animalcenter.org/