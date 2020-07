Anna Leah’s Healthy Haven live show on suicide rescheduled

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Healthy Haven show is a live talk show and the next topic is on the Suicide Epidemic and depression.

Producer and Host, Anna Leah Mintz, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about her upcoming show.

The show will go on at the Green Oak Ranch in Vista on Sunday July 12th at 4:30.

The upcoming show will be at the Horseshoe Amphitheater which is outdoors where people can spread out and are requested to wear masks.