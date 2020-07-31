Annual Caddyhack charity golf festival raises money for Boys to Men Mentoring





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The CaddyHack Golf Festival is back for its fourth year!

The 2020 event will be held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe, and this year’s tournament features some of San Diego’s best food and beverage vendors, local entertainment, contactless registration and scorekeeping, a Final Championship Shootout and some fun COVID-19 surprises for 2020.

Monday, August 3rd, 144 golfers will step into the wacky, irreverent, and socially distant compliant world of the blockbuster comedy, Caddyshack.

The event started as a 50th birthday celebration for Ernie Hahn, general manager of the Pechanga Arena. But it was so fun and successful that Hahn decided to do it every year, and his friends and people in the San Diego community have generously contributed to make it bigger and better each year.

Ernie Hahn shared all the details about this year’s event with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

For all registration and sponsorship questions, please visit www.boystomen.org/caddyhack or contact Lauryn Herpin at lauryn@boystomen.org

Boys to Men Mentoring published the promotion below for the 2020 event.