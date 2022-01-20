Annual homeless count postponed due to rising COVID-19 numbers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness has delayed their annual homelessness count by at least one month due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, Tamara Kohler, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the delay.

The last updated information the Task Force has dates back to January 2020 due to other pandemic-related delays.

“And you think about how much the landscape has changed since 2020. This is a critical count,” Kohler began. “This is an important one-night census required by our federal partners at HUD, or Housing and Urban Development,” she added.

The count has been pushed back to Feb. 24.

Counting the types of homeless folks in San Diego is integral to assisting their needs and getting more people off streets and into warm homes.

To volunteer for this effort, click here.