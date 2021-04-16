Annual ‘Stand-Up Ride’ fundraiser benefits veterans who stood up for us





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association (CVMA), Chapter 33-1, continues to bring compassion, support and resources to the veteran community of San Diego County. Annually, our chapter is proud to host a fundraising event, the “Stand-Up Ride.” Meaning, Standing Up for Those Who Stood Up for Us.

This annual event, held the 3rd Saturday in April, has repeatedly raised both funds and awareness for our local veterans. One hundred percent of these funds are donated back into the veteran community of San Diego County through a variety of charitable organizations and direct one-to-one support of veterans in need.

This event consists of a scenic and fun motorcycle ride through the hills of the San Diego Co a barbecue, band and prizes.

Combat veteran Paul Shumate joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share more information about Saturday’s event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 17th at Escondido Elks Lodge located at 2430 S Escondido Blvd.

The Stand-Up Ride starts at 7:30 AM, and ends at 4:00 PM.

For more information and tickets, click here.