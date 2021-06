Annual Woman of the Year Campaign to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma society ends

ALPINE (KUSI) – KUSI’s very own Lauren Phinney has been working nonstop for 10 weeks to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for a blood cancer cure.

KUSI held an event for the campaign, which brought many folks and donations to the fund.

Phinney described driving to businesses in Alpine to collect donations from generous donors to the fund at the last minute, which ended on June 19 at noon.