Annual Woman of the Year Campaign to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Lauren Phinney is nominated as Woman of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and she is raising money and awareness to end blood cancer.

The 2018 Man of the Year, and member of the Board of Trustees at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Jack Kelly, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the annual competition.

As part of her campaign, she got the opportunity to meet the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Girl of the Year, 9-year-old Jocelyn Croxen.

One way to get involved is to join Trattoria Don Pietro on Friday, May 14th, and request to sit in Mark Mathis’s section. The restaurant said it will match all tip donations.

To donate to Phinney’s cause, click here.